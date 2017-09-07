Bulgarian and Italian Planes Started Joint Flight Training in Bulgaria
btv.bg
Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgarian and Italian planes started training together.
The exercise will last about a week. It includes four Bulgarian "MiG-29" and four Italian "Eurofighter typhoons", which are here under the reinforced air defence mission - the so-called air police.
Also included are additional air defence capabilities of the country as well as land troops.
Teaching is a good opportunity for our Air Force to train their capabilities against a 4+ generation jets of NATO.
- » Parliament will Still Discuss the Ecological Law after the President's Veto
- » Joint Bulgarian-Israeli Flight Training Collector's Item 17 will be Held in Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria Defence Minister will Meet in Tallinn with his Counterparts of the EU Countries
- » Albania has Received Humvee Military Jeeps from the United States
- » The Army Could Participate in Guarding the European Presidency of Bulgaria
- » Igor Dodon Banned the Participation of Moldovan Soldiers in Teachings in Ukraine
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)