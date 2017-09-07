Bulgarian and Italian Planes Started Joint Flight Training in Bulgaria

Bulgarian and Italian planes started training together.

The exercise will last about a week. It includes four Bulgarian "MiG-29" and four Italian "Eurofighter typhoons", which are here under the reinforced air defence mission - the so-called air police.

Also included are additional air defence capabilities of the country as well as land troops.

Teaching is a good opportunity for our Air Force to train their capabilities against a 4+ generation jets of NATO.

