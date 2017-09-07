Floyd-Connor Match Failed to Beat the Record for Sold Tickets

The most advertised boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Connor McGregor has failed to beat the record for ticket sales. The pair fought in August 26 in Las Vegas, the American won with a technical knockout.

Revenues of more than USD 72.2 million were recorded in the match between Floyd and Manny Pacquiao in 2015. Surprisingly, however, it turns out that 7,000 seats in the T-Mobile Arena have remained empty. So tickets were sold for "barely" USD 55.4 million.

However, total revenue is still being calculated, writes offnews. No results from paid channel sales have arrived. 4.6 million people around the world bought the match between Mayweather and Pacquiao. However, a new record is emerging and the figure in question will be skipped. Results outside the US are not yet aggregated.

The record of total revenues will probably also be improved. Tickets, televisions, sponsors, merchandising brought the Mayweather-Pacquiao match organisers exactly USD 620 million.

We recall that the most expensive ticket for the show was worth USD 10,000. But the price has left places empty. Many have said it is ridicolous to throw a MMA fighter against the undefeated Mayweather under the rules of boxing.