Brussels Extends Sanctions Against Russia for Another 6 Months

The European Union plans to extend the sanctions against Russia imposed in connection with the occupation of the Crimea and the intervention in the Donbass for another 6 months.

This was announced by the European Commission, quoted by the France Press Agency. The decision is expected to be formally taken on September 14 at the meeting of the EU Home Affairs Council.

The sanction list includes 149 Russian citizens who are in the friendly circle of Vladimir Putin and 38 legal entities. There will be no changes to these lists, the extension will be of a technical nature, say the EC.