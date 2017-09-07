15 States Filed a Lawsuit Against the Suspension of the Program for the Protection of Migrants

September 7, 2017, Thursday
Bulgaria: 15 States Filed a Lawsuit Against the Suspension of the Program for the Protection of Migrants Pixabay.com

Fifteen US states and the federal district of Colombia have filed a lawsuit in New York against US President Donald Trump's plan to end a program to protect young migrants from deportation, the Associated Press reported.

The plan was announced by Washington State Chief Prosecutor Bob Ferguson, who described Trump's decision as "a grim time for our country." Claimants in the case are New York, Massachusetts, Iowa, Washington, Vermont, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Hawaii and Columbia. US Chief Prosecutor Jeff Sessions said on Tuesday that the program would end in six months to allow Congress time to find a legislative solution for immigrants. Program participants have been brought to the United States as children, illegally or by families whose visas have expired, AP reminds.

