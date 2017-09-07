London Promises a Balanced Immigration Policy after Brexit

Britain will follow a balanced immigration policy once it leaves the European Union. Reports Mediapool.

It will try to attract highly qualified workers but will generally reduce the number of migrants, Defense Secretary Michael Fallon said on Wednesday. The Guardian published the previous night a paper outlining plans to reduce the number of low-skilled European workers coming to the island when the UK leaves the bloc in 2019.

"We need to find balance, we want to attract highly skilled people to this country, to come here and contribute to our society, "Fallon told Sky News TV. "We also want to make sure British companies are ready to train British workers, people have said clearly that they want immigration not to be stopped but put under control," he added.