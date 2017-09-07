The 9th Star Wars Movie is Now Without a Director

Director Colin Trevorrow has refused to work on the ninth film of the Star Wars Space Saga because of conflicted ideas about the project, a BBC statement said on Wednesday.

His departure came only three months after the planned film for the young Han Solo also lost its directors. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were replaced by Ron Howard, but who will take the 9th Star Wars movie after Trevorrow's departure is still not known.

The last film of the story is expected to appear on screen in May 2019. Little is known about the story of the film, except for the participation of Daisy Ridley and John Boyega, who are the new stars in the third trilogy of the series. They also play in the eighth episode, the premiere of which is scheduled for December 2017. A Star Wars website statement says that Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have split by mutual consent.

"Colin contributed a lot to the process of production but we all came to the conclusion that our views on the project are very different, "writes Jack Thorne, one of the writers of the Ninth Episode, in a statement.