Lidl Apologized for the Removed Christian Crosses on the Packaging of its Products

The Lidl supermarket chain has apologized to its users for removing crosses from photos of churches from the Greek island of Santorini, which graphically shaped their Greek product line, and promised to change the offensive packaging as soon as possible. Reports Mediapool.

The scandal with the removed crosses of the Greek line of Eridanous products has been going on for a few days. Greece requested an explanation from the company and in the Czech Republic were calls for not to shop at Lidl's shops. In Bulgaria, too, a discussion unfolded, especially in social networks, where the company was criticized and some declared boycott of its products.

"In no way did we intend such controversy - and we will never have such a thing in the future - to express ideological or political points of view through our products or their packaging, "says the company's position. It does not explain why the crosses of the pictures of the Santorini temples have been removed on the packaging of the Greek line, but its products have been sold for several years in a chain of stores across Europe and during this period its packaging has undergone a series of graphic changes.

"Removing the mistake made in the current version of packaging design is our definitive priority that we will take on immediately." Once again, we offer our sincere apologies for what has happened, "the company said.