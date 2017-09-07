Levski Holded 0-0 Against Ludogorets at Gerena

Levski and Ludogorets finished 0:0 on Vivacom Arena Georgi Asparuhov in a postponed match between them from the 1st round of the First League. From the 36th minute, the "blue" played without a player because of a red card for the goalkeeper Bozhidar Mitrev, who played with his hand outside the penalty area.

In the 79th minute, the referee Nikola Popov, who was very unconvincing in the match, expelled Cicinho from the guests after the Brazilian blasted the midfielder of the blue Jordie Gomes.

By the time Mitrev had been eliminated, the game was very dynamic and the "blue" claimed that Nathanel of Razgrad should be sent off after a challenge against Antonio Vutov, for which the Brazilian was shown only a yellow card.

Two misses for the hosts were made by Joan Mapuku, who was replaced after Mitrev's card, so that the reserve goalkeeper Alexander Liubenov could enter the game. On the part of Ludogorets, Abel Anicet, Igor Plastun and Virgil Musidjan had good opportunities to score.

With 10 people on the field, Levski went back defending and Ludogorets took the initiative in the match. There were misses by Joao Paulo and Claudiu Kescheru. But the "blue" did not give up, and Vutov made a dangerous shot. There was also good opportunity for Levski's French midfielder Gabriel Obertan, who was the subject of frequent rough challenges from rival players and was finally forced to be substituted.

Judge Popov did not respond adequately, especially on some sharp tackles by the players from Razgrad, it disturbed the game, and there was a mass clash between players.

After the draw Ludogorets remained second in the ranking, with 15 points and only 1 point from the leader "CSKA Sofia". Levski picked up 14 points and is third in the ranking, ahead of the Cherno More on goal difference.