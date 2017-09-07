The Fire Near the North Power Plant in Plovdiv is Located

The fire, which broke out last night around 17.40 am, near the North Power Plant in Plovdiv, was located. There are six fire-fighting vehicles on site that extinguish the fire that has covered dry grasses and shrubs. There is no danger to the plant, the firefighters said.

According to the spokesperson of the fire brigade Tsvyatko Deshev, the fire signal was filed at 17:41 yesterday, with reports of burning grass shrubs. Five fire-fighting teams have been sent to the site and they have started fighting the flames. The thick clouds of smoke were visible throughout the city.

According to the firefighters, there is no danger of nearby buildings or the traffic on the "Karlovsko Shose" which is near the fire site. The fire has probably started by an abandoned orchard that was lit at noon. Two firefighters took part in extinguishing it, but the wind probably transferred the flames to dry grasses and shrubs behind the North Power Plant.