Turkey has Promised Energy Aid to Bulgaria

"The Republic of Turkey is ready for any energy cooperation with the Republic of Bulgaria, which will lead to security of energy supply". This was said by Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albaicar, who met with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and Energy Minister Temenujka Petkova as part of a one-day visit to the country yesterday. The message is from the press service of the Council of Ministers.

Bilateral energy cooperation was discussed in both the gas and electricity sectors. The two sides have agreed to implement joint projects that will lead to the security and diversification of natural gas supply, as well as competitive prices for industry and households.

"Bulgaria and Turkey are strategic partners - natural gas flows across the two countries," Prime Minister Boyko Borisov noted.

The Bulgarian side has acquainted Turkish with the realization of the concept of building a European gas distribution center "Balkan", which has to be implemented under the conditions of the European legislation. Under the feasibility study, all input-output points for natural gas supplies, including Turkey's entry point, will be addressed during the meeting.

Minister Temenujka Petkova reminded that the modernization and expansion of the Bulgarian gas transmission network is continuing. This will allow for an increase in the transit capacity from Bulgaria to Turkey, there will be an opportunity for reversal deliveries to our country. The strategic importance of the Turkey-Bulgaria gas interconnector, on which the two countries will continue to work, was also noted.

From the Turkish side, it has also been mentioned the interest in exploring the possibilities of building additional electricity transmission lines to ensure the increase of the Bulgarian electricity export capacity to Turkey.