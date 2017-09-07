Parliament will Still Discuss the Ecological Law after the President's Veto

MPs from the Environment and Water Committee will discuss the veto that President Rumen Radev has imposed on amendments to the Environmental Act, Nova TV reported.

The proposals envisaged the removal of the second instance court when appealing the assessment of the environmental impact of sites of national importance.

This is the case with the construction of the Struma highway through the Kresna Gorge. According to some, changes to the law were done in the interest of investors and to the detriment of the nature and health of the people. After the presidential veto, however, parliament will have to discuss the controversial point again.

