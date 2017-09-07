Donald Trump Made a Deal with the Democratic Party on the US Debt Limit

US President Donald Trump made a surprising deal with the US Democratic Party at the Congress to raise the credit limit, which must secure budget funds by 15 December this year. The deal with his political opponents surprised some Republicans who offered a different solution to the problem, Reuters quoted.

Trump has strengthened his reputation as an unpredictable leader when he met at the White House with the congress leaders of both parties and rejected the proposals of the Republicans and US Treasury Secretary Stephen Munchin who wanted to increase the credit limit for a longer term disagreeing with the Democrats, who proposed a three-month extension that the president accepted.

"We could have a deal for a year now," Munchin told reporters.

He said Trump had chosen a shorter deal to keep his ability to increase the military budget later this year, suggesting that a long-term solution to the credit limit could have blocked that desire.