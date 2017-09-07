Serbia Took Over the OSCE Chairmanship

Belgrade took over the presidency of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia Ivica Dacic said Belgrade will make efforts to focus on political and military security through talks and consultations on security and stability in the region, Belgrade's Politics daily reports.

Dacic outlined the many challenges faced by the region - growing radicalization and terrorism, migrant and refugee movements, misuse of information and communication technologies, smuggling of people, drugs and weapons that threats to the common security situation in Europe.

"While the OSCE continues to look for how best to respond to these challenges, it is clear that we can only cope successfully with joint efforts of the participating countries," the Serbian Foreign Minister said.