Hurricane Irma Kills at Least 8 in Saint Martin

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 7, 2017, Thursday // 11:24| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Hurricane Irma Kills at Least 8 in Saint Martin pixabay.com

At least eight people were killed on the Franco-Dutch Caribbean island of Saint Martin by hurricane Irma, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said on Thursday, reported Reuters.

Collomb said the toll was likely to rise in the coming hours.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: hurricane, Irma, victims
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria