Hurricane Irma Kills at Least 8 in Saint Martin
September 7, 2017, Thursday
pixabay.com
At least eight people were killed on the Franco-Dutch Caribbean island of Saint Martin by hurricane Irma, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said on Thursday, reported Reuters.
Collomb said the toll was likely to rise in the coming hours.
