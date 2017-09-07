Bulgarian Energy Minister Joins Energy Forum in Greece

Bulgarian Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova is in Alexandroupoli, Greece, for the first edition of the Forum for Petrol and Gas, organized by the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce.

Officials from energy watchdogs, market players, energy experts, entrepreneurs and investors will be discussing together the latest developments in the region’s energy projects.  

In the event will also expected to participate the Minister of Environment and Energy of Greece Yorgos Statakis, Serbia's Minister of Energy and Mining, Alexander Antic.

Source: 24 Chasa Newspaper

