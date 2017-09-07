Bulgarian Energy Minister Joins Energy Forum in Greece
archive
Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgarian Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova is in Alexandroupoli, Greece, for the first edition of the Forum for Petrol and Gas, organized by the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce.
Officials from energy watchdogs, market players, energy experts, entrepreneurs and investors will be discussing together the latest developments in the region’s energy projects.
In the event will also expected to participate the Minister of Environment and Energy of Greece Yorgos Statakis, Serbia's Minister of Energy and Mining, Alexander Antic.
Source: 24 Chasa Newspaper
- » Diplomatic Scandal Broke Out Between Romania and Hungary
- » Ankara Promises Cooperation on Energy Security
- » Macedonia Prime Minister Thinks the Dispute with Greece Over the Name of his Country Will be Soon Resolved
- » Prime Minister Borisov Goes on a State Visit to Greece Today
- » Bulgarian Foreign Minister Joins Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia
- » Minister of Regional Development and Public Works will Visit Qatar
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)