Joint Bulgarian-Israeli Flight Training Collector's Item 17 will be Held in Bulgaria

Joint Bulgarian-Israeli Flight Training Collector's Item 17 will be held from 7 to 13 September in the airspace of the Republic of Bulgaria, reported BGNES.



On the Bulgarian side, MiG-29 airplanes from Graf Ignatievo airfield, land-based anti-air defense vehicles from the Air Force and Land Force and the systems for their management will be included in the flight training. Israeli Air Force will perform tasks with F-15 and F-16 aircraft operating from their airports for permanent dislocation. EF-2000 Typhoon aircraft from the Air Force of the Republic of Italy based on Graf Ignatievo Airport will also take part in the joint flights.

Тhe main goals of the training are to increase the theoretical, tactical and special training of the personnel as well as to improve the preparation of the crews in the execution of tasks for covering of objects from the territory of the country. Collector's Item 17 is a continuation of the cooperation between the Bulgarian and Israeli Air Force, which began in 2012 with the first joint flight training.