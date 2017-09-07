Big Fire Broke Out Meters From TETS ''North'' Near Plovdiv
September 7, 2017, Thursday
btv
A big fire broke out a few meters from the TЕTS ''North'' near Plovdiv. Mostly dry bushes were burning, reported bTV.
The fire signal was filed at 17:41 on Wednesday. The firefighters struggled for three hours with the fire, but at the end they manage to extinguished it. t Five fire cars took part in the extinguishment.
There is no evidence of injured people.
