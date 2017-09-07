Big Fire Broke Out Meters From TETS ''North'' Near Plovdiv

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 7, 2017, Thursday // 10:05| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Big Fire Broke Out Meters From TETS ''North'' Near Plovdiv btv

A big fire broke out a few meters from the TЕTS ''North'' near Plovdiv. Mostly dry bushes were burning, reported bTV.

The fire signal was filed at 17:41 on Wednesday. The firefighters struggled for three hours with the fire, but at the end they manage to extinguished it. t Five fire cars took part in the extinguishment.

There is no evidence of injured people.

