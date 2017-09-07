NIMH: Mostly Sunny Today, Temperatures will Rise to 26°C to 31°C

Atmospheric pressure will be close to the average for the month but will fall slightly during the day. Today will be mostly sunny.



There will be a light to moderate wind from west-southwest. The morning will be cool, but the daytime temperatures will rise and reach highs of 26°C to 31°C, in Sofia around 27°C. This is the weather forecast as reported to FOCUS News Agency by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.



The Black Sea Coast will be mostly sunny, light to moderate south-southeast wind. The maximum temperatures will be between 26°C and 28°C, the sea water temperature is 22°C -24°C.



The mountains will be mostly sunny, light to moderate west-southwest wind. The maximum temperature at 1,200m will be about 21°C, at 2,000m - about 14°C.

Weather in the mountains is good for tourism today, the Mountain Rescue Service with the Bulgarian Red Cross announced.

Light to moderate wind will be felt in the higher parts of the mountains. The weather will be clear and calm throughout the day.

The lift facilities in Borovets and Pamporovo are in operation.



No incidents with tourists were reported in the past twenty-four hours.



More information about the situation and the weather in the mountains is available on the official website of the Mountain Rescue Service ( www.pss-bg.bg/ ) and on the following phone lines: 02/ 9632000 and 1470 (for all mobile operators).