Budget Commission Will Change The Waste Tax in Bulgaria

The Budget and Finance Committee will consider a radical change in the calculation of the waste tax in Bulgaria. The project provides for a "polluter to pay" and this will lead to the lifting of the household fees, reported bTV.

The project envisages municipalities to choose between three options for calculating it - according to the number of persons in the household, on the basis of the capacity of the garbage containers or through a system of special waste bags.

The changes are expected to enter into force in 2019 without a transitional period.The decision of the deputies is forthcoming.