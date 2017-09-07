European Parliament President: 'Brexit Phase 1 Might Not be Over Till Christmas'

If it were up to European Parliament President Antonio Tajani, Britain would have to wait until nearly Christmas to start discussing its future relationship with the EU, writes Politico.



In an interview with Politico, Tajani said he would formally propose to senior MEPs on Thursday the postponing until December of the European Council’s assessment of whether there has been “sufficient progress” in the first phase of Brexit negotiations. The decision is currently expected in October.



The next regular summit after the October meeting is scheduled for December 14-15. That means that even if the Council judges “sufficient progress” has been achieved, the second phase of talks would likely not start until after the Christmas and New Year holiday.

“We have three irrevocable priorities which are: rights for three-and-a-half million EU citizens living in the U.K.; the payment of what the EU deserves — not a euro more nor a euro less; third point, the Good Friday Agreement, that has to give us a positive solution for the border between Ulster and the Republic of Ireland,” Tajani said in the interview, which was in Italian.



“Once we have reached an agreement on these three points, we can talk about the future. Without an agreement on this, we cannot talk about the future. So far we have noted that no concrete proposals have arrived, only very foggy proposals,” he said.