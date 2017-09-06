Berlin Warns German Tourists About Vacationing in Turkey

Germany's Foreign Ministry has warned its citizens thinking of traveling to Turkey that they risk arbitrary detention even in Turkish resort areas, Voice of America reports. The hardening of the travel advisory follows detentions of Germans by Turkish authorities that are considered by Berlin to have been politically motivated.



A dozen Germans are being held as political prisoners in Turkey, according to the German government — the latest flashpoint in deteriorating relations.While falling short of the kind of travel warnings issued for war zones, the latest advisory, triggered after the arrests of two Germans at Antalya Airport last week, has been considerably sharpened and will impact travel insurance premiums for those visiting Turkey. “There is a risk of similar detentions in all parts of Turkey, including in tourist regions," the advisory cautions.



“We can't take from tourists the decision whether to travel or not,” German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said. “But we have described in detail what you should be aware of before you go.”