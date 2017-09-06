Ankara Promises Cooperation on Energy Security

Bulgaria: Ankara Promises Cooperation on Energy Security

''Turkey is ready for any energy cooperation with the Republic of Bulgaria, which will lead to security of energy supply''. This was said by the Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak , who met with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova during his one-day visit to Bulgaria, reported iNews.

Bilateral energy cooperation was discussed in both gas and electricity sectors. Both sides have agreed to implement joint projects that will lead to the security and diversification of the gas supplies and competitive prices for the industry and households.

"Bulgaria and Turkey are strategic partners - natural gas flows across the two countries," Prime Minister Borisov said.

The strategic importance of the Turkey-Bulgaria gas interconnector, on which the two countries will continue to work, was highlighted during the meeting.

 

turkey, Boyko Borisov, gas, cooperation, bilateral relations
