Ankara Promises Cooperation on Energy Security
''Turkey is ready for any energy cooperation with the Republic of Bulgaria, which will lead to security of energy supply''. This was said by the Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak , who met with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova during his one-day visit to Bulgaria, reported iNews.
Bilateral energy cooperation was discussed in both gas and electricity sectors. Both sides have agreed to implement joint projects that will lead to the security and diversification of the gas supplies and competitive prices for the industry and households.
"Bulgaria and Turkey are strategic partners - natural gas flows across the two countries," Prime Minister Borisov said.
The strategic importance of the Turkey-Bulgaria gas interconnector, on which the two countries will continue to work, was highlighted during the meeting.
- » Macedonia Prime Minister Thinks the Dispute with Greece Over the Name of his Country Will be Soon Resolved
- » Prime Minister Borisov Goes on a State Visit to Greece Today
- » Bulgarian Foreign Minister Joins Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia
- » Minister of Regional Development and Public Works will Visit Qatar
- » Black Smoke Through the Chimney of Russian Consulate in the United States
- » Trump Personally Decided to Close Russian Embassy in San Francisco