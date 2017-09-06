Тhe price of natural gas in Bulgaria will not go up by more than 2.4% after the introduction of the new system on the natural gas market, analysis of Bulgartransgaz shows.

The analysis was presented at a meeting at the Bulgarian Ministry of Energy.

The large industrial consumers of gas fear that their expenses would increase significantly as a result of the introduction of the new model.

On September 11, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR) will check again the calculations of Bulgartransgaz.

‘’For us it is very important for the industry to develop under market conditions and to be competitive’’, said Minister Petkova at the meeting. ‘’At the same time, however, the country must comply with European rules and change the pricing model’’, she added.

Later, a new meeting will be held between representatives of the Energy Ministry and the Bulgarian business.

Source: Economy.bg