NIMH: It Will be Mostly Sunny Today

It will be mostly sunny today. Rain is not expected. The wind from northwest will increase, moderate to strong in the Danube Plain. The morning will feel cool. The daily temperatures will rise slightly reaching highs of 23°C to 28°C. This is the weather forecast as reported to FOCUS News Agency by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.



The atmospheric pressure will drop slightly and will be close to the average for the month.



The Black Sea Coast will be mostly sunny with a temporary increase in cloudiness and moderate northwest wind. Maximum temperatures will range between 24°C and 27°C, sea water temperature of 22°C -23°C.



Mountains will be mostly sunny. Moderate to strong northwest wind. The maximum temperature at 1,200m will be about 16°C, at 2,000m - about 9°C.