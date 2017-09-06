Bulgaria Defence Minister will Meet in Tallinn with his Counterparts of the EU Countries

Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov will take part in the Informal Meeting of Defense Ministers of the EU Member States in Tallinn on September 7, during the Estonian EU Council presidency. This was announced by the press center of the Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting, the first ever political-military exercise "EU CYBRID - 2017" will take place, with a focus on deciding to cope with crises caused by cyber attacks in a hybrid environment at the level of defense ministers. The Tallinn agenda includes a discussion on the EU security engagement in the Sahel and the Horn of Africa, as well as on the latest developments in the EU defense package initiatives related to the implementation of the Global Strategy's priorities. EU foreign policy and security.