President Radev Supports the Creation of an Academy for Rhythmic Gymnastics

President Rumen Radev said that the Bulgarian institutions should unite and provide appropriate conditions for the training of gymnasts who have won medals in international competitions for years. Reports Btv.

At the meeting with the President of the Federation Iliana Raeva, the national ensemble as well as the coaching staff, the head of state proposed the establishment of an international academy to unite the whole process of training, preparation, rehabilitation and rest for Bulgarian and international teams.

"Bulgaria needs a home of rhythmic gymnastics, in which all the successes in this field are gathered, to educate and inspire thousands of children to engage in sports," Radev stressed.