President Radev Supports the Creation of an Academy for Rhythmic Gymnastics

Sports | September 6, 2017, Wednesday // 13:54| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: President Radev Supports the Creation of an Academy for Rhythmic Gymnastics btv.bg

President Rumen Radev said that the Bulgarian institutions should unite and provide appropriate conditions for the training of gymnasts who have won medals in international competitions for years. Reports Btv. 

At the meeting with the President of the Federation Iliana Raeva, the national ensemble as well as the coaching staff, the head of state proposed the establishment of an international academy to unite the whole process of training, preparation, rehabilitation and rest for Bulgarian and international teams.

"Bulgaria needs a home of rhythmic gymnastics, in which all the successes in this field are gathered, to educate and inspire thousands of children to engage in sports," Radev stressed.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: president, rhythmic gymnastic, academy
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria