Signal about a Bomb Stopped the Train Gorna Oryahovitsa - Shumen
A bomb alert stopped the passenger train from Gorna Oryahovitsa to Shumen, learned "24 hours".
When checked by a police patrol officer on duty, an abandoned pack with an unknown owner and content was found. For this reason, the train was stopped at Strazhitsa Station and its passengers were redirected to another composition. Employees are waiting for sapers to carry out a detailed check of the baggage and remove it.
