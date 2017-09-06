Macedonia Prime Minister Thinks the Dispute with Greece Over the Name of his Country Will be Soon Resolved

Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said a major step has been taken on resolution of the dispute with Greece on the name of Macedonia, France press reported.

The two recent meetings of foreign ministers of both countries in Athens and Skopje helped to establish friendly relations. "This is not a solution, but a big step was taken," the prime minister told Skopje.

He expressed confidence that new solutions would emerge in December and early 2018 in the negotiations on this issue under the guidence of the UN.

Skopje and Athens have been arguing since 1991 for the name of the former Yugoslav republic, which Greece refuses to recognize, because it believes it belongs to its historical heritage. Because of the dispute, Greece is blocking the process of Macedonia's accession to the EU and NATO, AFP reminds.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kodias assured during his visit to Skopje last week that Greece will support Macedonia's accession to the EU and NATO as soon as the name issue is settled, AFP adds.