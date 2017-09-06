Tomato was Thrown at Merkel During a Rally, she Responded with a Smile
Unknown people threw tomato towards German Chancellor Angela Merkel. This happened at a rally in the university town of Heidelberg on Tuesday, the DPA reported.
The candidate for the fourth term in office of the government spoke in front of three thousand voters. Towards the end of her speech, two tomatoes flew from the crowd. One hit the chancellor on her left thigh and the other, the spokesperson of the event. It was him who immediately offered Merkel a handkerchief.
According to local media, Merkel responded to the incident with a smile and it did not affect the timing of her election events.
