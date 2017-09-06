Putin: Russia will not Recognize North Korea as a Nuclear Power

Russia will not recognize North Korea as a nuclear power, Russian President Vladimir Putin has assured after talks with his South Korean counterpart Mun Jein, Tass reported.

"I have affirmed our principled position with Mr. Mun Gehin: we will not recognize the nuclear status of North Korea," Putin said at a joint press conference with Mun in Vladivostok. The Russian president has confirmed his position that the North Korean nuclear issue can not be solved with sanctions.

"There is now a need for calmness and avoiding steps leading to the escalation of tension. Without political and diplomatic instruments, it will be very difficult to make progress in the current situation, and if I have to be more precise, I think it would be impossible in any other way, "Putin said.

Mun said Putin was of the opinion that the settlement of the nuclear issue was a top priority for the development of East Asia. In his words, the Russian president has expressed his full support for Seoul's actions on North Korea's issues. Mun has warned Putin that a reduction in oil supplies to the DPRK is inevitable, and has sought Russia's support, Yonghap said. A spokesman for the presidency in Seoul, however, was unable to confirm this message, Reuters reported. The two presidents met on the sidelines of today's economic forum in Vladivostok.