Albania has Received Humvee Military Jeeps from the United States

The Albanian Defense Ministry said the United States has secured the first Humvee military jeeps designed to reinforce Albanian army capabilities, the Associated Press reported.

The announcement yesterday that the first six out of a total of 248 Jeep Humvee have arrived in Albania within a USD 12 million aid package, BTA reported.

US Ambassador Donald Lou said Albania was one of four NATO allies in Europe to get these jeeps in order to acquire a "fully modernized, operational and independent infantry by 2019". Albania joined NATO in 2009 and has since modernized its armament to alliance standards.