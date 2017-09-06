The Authorities in Myanmar are Mining the Border with Bangladesh

Myanmar authorities have ordered the mining of border areas with Bangladesh, government sources from Dhaka say, adding that they are hoping to prevent the return of escaped Rohingya, Reuters reports.

On Wednesday, September 6, the Bangladesh government will hand over an official protest note against the mines near the border, FOCUS News Agency adds.

"They place mines on their territory near the barbed wire fence," Dhaka said, adding that Bangladesh had revealed the actions of the Myanmar authorities in photographic materials and informants, and condemned the army's reprisals, caused to Rohingya on August 25, to the killing of at least 400. Nearly 125,000 Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh, bringing the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis.

