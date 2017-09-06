UN: Natural Disasters are the New Threat to Humanity

Natural disasters are the new threat to humanity. Their number has increased dramatically in the last 50 years, so the number of people injured and killed has grown enormously. This year is another proof of the problem. Element disasters, which have taken place on different regions of the planet since the beginning of the year, have caused the death of more than 2,000, UN Secretary General Antoniu Guterres announced. In this connection, he urged the international community to address seriously the dangers of global climate change.

As an example of the devastating consequences of this process, Guterres pointed out the hurricanes, floods and other natural catastrophes that occurred in Texas in Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Sierra Leone in recent weeks. "The number of storm disasters since 1970 has increased almost four times, with the United States, China and India having suffered the largest number of disasters, and last year, 24.2 million people were left without a roof due to sudden disasters - three times more than in as a result of conflicts and violence, even without the latest floods, the preliminary data for this year is about 2087 dead, "the UN Secretary-General said.

However, Guterres agreed that natural phenomena should not be linked to climate change and stressed that scientists warned against making such a commitment. "But they are just as clear saying that such extreme weather will be the new norm after global warming.When the scientific community predicts sharp increase and intensification of disasters, it is time to seriously think about how not to reduce our ambitions preservation of the climate "The UN Secretary-General noted