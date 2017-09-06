In Spain and Morocco a "Jihadist Cell" Preparing Attacks was Destroyed

Spanish and Moroccan authorities have arrested six jihadists preparing for "large-scale attacks," the Spanish interior ministry said. In Morocco, Spanish police and security forces have "smashed a jihadist terrorist cell made up of six people," the interior ministry said in a statement.

It is also indicated that five of the jihadists are arrested in Morocco and one in Melilla, a Spanish enclave in North Africa. The head of the terrorist cell was a 39-year-old Spaniard. In Spain, the fourth degree of terrorist threat of five possible is in force. The country has been regularly detaining suspected extremists. Since 2015, more than 200 people have been arrested on suspicion of ties with terrorists.