Bulgaria and Greece Signed the Memorandum for a New Railway Connection
Pixabay.com
Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria and Greece signed a memorandum on the development of the Thessaloniki-Kavala-Alexandroupolis-Burgas-Varna-Rousse railway link, NOVA informs.
The project envisages connecting the Danube, Black and Aegean Seas with a fast rail corridor as well as port development.
The project is expected to attract large investors from the Middle East, China, Russia and other major markets.
- » Nearly BGN 1 million were Provided to Farmers for Insurance
- » EU-Russia to Discuss Energy Ties, Security of Supply this Autumn
- » Sofia, Greece in Negotiations Over Railway Connection Between Bulgarian, Greek Ports
- » Bulgarian State Railways Company to Launch Tender For Rolling Stock
- » The Bright Future of BDZ Would Cost BGN 1.3 Billion
- » Foreign Direct Investments in Non-Financial Sector in Bulgaria Grew by 1.4% in 2016
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)