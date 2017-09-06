Bulgaria and Greece Signed the Memorandum for a New Railway Connection

Business » INDUSTRY | September 6, 2017, Wednesday // 12:13| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria and Greece Signed the Memorandum for a New Railway Connection Pixabay.com

Bulgaria and Greece signed a memorandum on the development of the Thessaloniki-Kavala-Alexandroupolis-Burgas-Varna-Rousse railway link, NOVA informs.

The project envisages connecting the Danube, Black and Aegean Seas with a fast rail corridor as well as port development.

The project is expected to attract large investors from the Middle East, China, Russia and other major markets.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, greece, memorandum, railway
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria