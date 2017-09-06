Russian and Korean Corporations are Launching Solar-diesel Power Plants

The Russian Hevel corporation and Korean Hyundai signed a memorandum of cooperation for the construction of solar-diesel power plants. The volume of project financing is about 8 billion rubles. The Hevel corporation is a joint venture between Renova and Rosnano, TASS recalls.

Investments in the design and construction of hybrid power plants in the first stage - 2018 - will be 2 billion rubles, jointly with the general director of the corporation Igor Shahrai. The diesel generator delivers electricity in the absence of the sun and the need for constant power.