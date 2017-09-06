Bulgaria Invited Qatar to Build Roads Together

The Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Nankov held a meeting with the Minister of Transport and Communications of Qatar Jassim Saef Ahmed Al-Sulayti. The two discussed the results of the bilateral cooperation so far and shared ideas for joint future projects. At the beginning of the meeting Minister Nankov congratulated the impressive opening ceremony of the largest port in Qatar.

Nankov reminded that last year, Minister Jassim Saif Ahmed Al-Sulayti was in Bulgaria and then the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding between Port State Infrastructure and the Qatar Port Management Company Muani Qatar, and Minister Nankov proposed to work on such a document in the field of road infrastructure The host welcomed the idea and supported the preparation of such a Memorandum to be signed at joint future meetings.