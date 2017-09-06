Oxford University is Once Again the Best University in the World

Society » EDUCATION | September 6, 2017, Wednesday // 11:48| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Oxford University is Once Again the Best University in the World tumblr.com

Oxford University has again topped the world's top universities ranking according to the Times Higher Education magazine covering 1,000 universities in 77 countries, BTS quoted TASS as saying.

Oxford University occupies the leadership position for the second consecutive year. The second place is another UK educational institution - Cambridge University. Last year it was ranked fourth.

The third position is divided by two American institutions - the California Technical University and Stanford University.
The first ten have not changed since last year's ranking

They are Massachusetts Institute of Technology (5), Harvard University (6), Princeton University (7), Imperial College London (8), University of Chicago (9) and Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (TFU) and Pennsylvania University.

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Oxford University, ranking
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria