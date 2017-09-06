Oxford University is Once Again the Best University in the World

Oxford University has again topped the world's top universities ranking according to the Times Higher Education magazine covering 1,000 universities in 77 countries, BTS quoted TASS as saying.

Oxford University occupies the leadership position for the second consecutive year. The second place is another UK educational institution - Cambridge University. Last year it was ranked fourth.

The third position is divided by two American institutions - the California Technical University and Stanford University.

The first ten have not changed since last year's ranking

They are Massachusetts Institute of Technology (5), Harvard University (6), Princeton University (7), Imperial College London (8), University of Chicago (9) and Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (TFU) and Pennsylvania University.