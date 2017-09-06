Tennis Star Grigor Dimitrov Visited President Radev

Head of state, Rumen Radev, talked today to Dondukov 2 with the best Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov. The president greeted Grigor Dimitrov for his recent title in the Masters series at Cincinnati.

During the meeting, Dimitrov introduced to the head of state the idea of ​​creating a tennis academy in Bulgaria to become a training center and to involve more children in sports, the head of the presidential secretariat said.

The young people's inspiration to sport should improve and set high goals is a common task for sportsmen and institutions, was the common position of President Radev and Grigor Dimitrov.

"With your tireless work, desire for victory and dedication to sport, you inspire hundreds of children who grab the tennis rocket to work hard on the court. You took the Bulgarian men's tennis to a level unattained so far, "added the president and wished our first rocket to conquer many more sports peaks.