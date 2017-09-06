The Army Could Participate in Guarding the European Presidency of Bulgaria

Politics » DEFENSE | September 6, 2017, Wednesday // 11:39| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Army Could Participate in Guarding the European Presidency of Bulgaria btv.bg

Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov is ready to take the army on the street in peacetime for the EU Presidency from January 1st.

In an interview with the Bulgarian National Television he announced that "the army should be involved in the preservation of public order". Karakachanov argued his idea of ​​the growing terrorist attacks in Europe, after which the military joined the city guards. Army units were sent to patrol the streets of Paris and Brussels.

"Bulgaria is going to have a European presidency, the measures for protection of the public order should be strengthened." When we have specialists in the army, why do should these people not be useful to society? ", said Karakachanov.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU presidency, Karakachanov, army
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria