The Bahamas Began the Biggest Evacuation in their History

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 6, 2017, Wednesday // 11:26| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Bahamas Began the Biggest Evacuation in their History Pixabay.com

The authorities of the Bahamas have begun the largest evacuation in the history of the country because of Hurricane Irma, the world news agencies reported.

The population is evacuated from the islands in the southern part of the archipelago, where the hurricane is expected to pass. People will be transferred to the city of Nassau on New Providence Island. In Antigua and Barbuda the authorities have urged people not to go out and stop the electricity. The appeal to the population ends with the words "And let God keep us all!".

Authorities on the French-Dutch island of Saint Martin and on the French island of San Barthelemy, which are part of the Antilles archipelago, are warning of 12-meter-high waves and the danger of a large floods of coastal areas. It is expected that the hurricane will pass through the US and British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba before arriving in Florida in the weekend.

US President Donald Trump has already declared a state of emergency for Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
The hurricane moves forward at a speed of 24 kilometers per hour and wind at a speed of 297 kilometers per hour. Its gusts reach 360 kilometers per hour.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: hurricane, Irma, emergency
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria