Brazil's Prosecutor General Rodrigo Zhano has filed a request with the Federal Supreme Court for charges against former presidents of the country, Luis Inasi Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff, for the creation of a criminal organization. An accusation has also been raised against six other members of the Brazilian Labor Party. Reports Sega.

The Prosecutor General said the accused had committed a number of crimes involving the state oil company Petrobras, including corruption and money laundering. According to the evidence gathered, Lula da Silva was at the head of the structure. Under Brazilian law, it would be up to the court to decide whether to bring charges against former heads of state. If this happens and a case occurs, they can get between 3 and 8 years in prison.

On Aug. 31, 2016, Brazil's Senate voted for President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment on account of concealing the country's budget deficit and reallocating funds without consulting the parliament. Temporary head of state until the election in 2018 is Vice President Michel Temer.

Lula da Silva has six cases against him. On 12 July, he was convicted on one of them. He was found guilty of corruption and money laundering and sentenced to 9 years and 6 months imprisonment. He is forbidden to hold a state position for 19 years.