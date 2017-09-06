Russian Student Attacked Class with a Hatchet and Rifle

An upper class student invaded an informatics class at a Moscow school this morning and attacked the teacher with a hatchet and hit her head. The 15-year-old boy, however, began to blow up homemade crackers and opened fire with a pneumatic rifle, TASS and Associated Press reported, citing a Russian committee of inquiry.

In the incident in the Moscow suburb of Ivanteevka four people were injured - the teacher and three children who jumped out the window from fear. The life of none of them is in danger, and the assailant is detained. A lawsuit against hooliganism was filed against him. So far, the motive for the attack is unclear. Authorities look at the case seriously and try to understand how the student has managed to import weapons into the school throght security. There are very strict arms control measures in Russia.

Local Parliament Speaker Igor Brinzalov commented on the allegations made by the attacker's classmates that he had repeatedly imported weapons into school and threatened an attack. "If this is the case, the issue is very serious and concerns not only the guards, but also the school educators who need to be aware of such circumstances and prevent tragedy in time," he said.