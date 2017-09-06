Frozen Egg Melange Containing Fipronil Was Found in Bulgaria

A notification was received by the European Commission's Rapid Alert System about a shipment of frozen egg melange containing fipronil and delivered from Germany, to the amount of 1,440 kg, the press office of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry announced on 5th of September, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

Immediately, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency carried out a check on the site - wholesale warehouse, the recipient of the consignment. At the time of the inspection, 1,142 kg of the amount were found in the warehouse. It was banned from distribution.

A follow-up check identified the remaining 298 kg. of egg mélange from the affected batch and withdrew it from the market.

In compliance with an order of the Executive Director of the Food Safety Agency, related to prevention of the sale of eggs and egg products and products produced by them contaminated with fipronil, checks are performed and samples were sent for laboratory analysis. The first 18 results of laboratory analysis of eggs and egg products - mayonnaise and ice cream show they were tested negative for fipronil.