Bulgaria Marks National Unification Day

Politics » DOMESTIC | September 6, 2017, Wednesday // 09:34| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Marks National Unification Day The Unification memorial in Plovdiv, Bulgaria's second-biggest city. File photo, BGNES

Bulgaria is celebrating on Tuesday its Unification Day, with festive events expected throughout the country but mostly in Plovdiv, the second-biggest city.

September 6, 1885 was the day when the Principality of Bulgaria (Knyazhestvo Bulgaria, which comprised most of present-day Northern and Western Bulgaria) and the then-Ottoman province of Eastern Rumelia (Southern Bulgaria) in the autumn of 1885.

Co-ordinated by the Bulgarian Secret Central Revolutionary Committee (BSCRC). The Unification was accomplished after revolts in Eastern Rumelian towns, followed by a coup on 18 September (old-style 6 September) 1885 supported by the Bulgarian Knyaz Alexander I.

The Unification itself was proclaimed in Plovdiv, back then the main city of Eastern Rumelia - and this is where the biggest events take place every year to mark the anniversary. Defying Ottoman rule on that day and being handed to an interim government by Bulgarians living there, it had to wait for months to gain diplomatic recognition.

However, the Unification was not declared an official holiday until 1998.

This remarkable historic event gave Bulgaria the memorable motto “Unity Makes Strength” that today stands above the main entrance of the Bulgarian National Assembly.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Plovdiv, Unification Day, celebration
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria