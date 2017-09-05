Week of Contemporary Art to be Hold in Plovdiv on September 8

MIGRATIONS OF FEAR searches for answers by inviting European artists to Plovdiv.



Artists from Germany, Austria, Bulgaria and Slovenia, as well as from Bosnia & Herzegovina, and Kosovo present different concepts and viewpoints on the fears of the contemporary society, such as the fear of the unknown/foreign/ different; fear of the loss of social status, fear of poverty; fear of the loss of basic freedoms. Fear is examined as a social and political phenomenon, as well as in its very subjective forms, as part of the individual’s very existence.



Europe lives in fear today: terror attacks with innocent victims, refugees’ waves, humanitarian crisis, unprecedented security measurements, nationalist and far-right movements nourished by economic and social crisis. The scepticism about the concept of a united Europe intensifies among the population of the EU member-states, with the BREXIT as its culmination. What is Europe’s future?



MIGRATIONS OF FEAR is a reaction to the actual political and social reality in Europe. The project and its participants aspire to contribute to the process of overcoming hatred, prejudices and intolerance, which, more than terrorism, constitute the actual threat for the contemporary European society. Despite the difficulties and the enormous challenges, the convergence and interaction of different cultures, philosophy of life and views on the world must be seen as a unique chance for better understanding and mutual enrichment, and, hopefully, as a chance to overcome some of our fears.



“Week of Contemporary Art” is a project by Art Today Association in partnership with Municipal Foundation „Plovdiv 2019“ and Goethe-Institut Bulgaria.

8 September – 27 September 2017

Opening: 7 September 2017, 7 pm

THE PROJECT IS PART OF THE PROGRAM OF PLOVDIV - EUROPEAN CAPITAL OF CULTURE 2019

