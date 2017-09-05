More Than 100 Migrants Rescued From Sea off Crete
pixabay.com
A Singapore-flagged tanker on Tuesday morning rescued 103 migrants on board a wooden boat off the coast of Crete after one of the passengers issued a distress call on the European 112 hotline, Ekathimerini writes.
The Rhino helped all of the passengers of the troubled boat on board after a Frontex aircraft located the vessel, according to the ANA-MPA news agency. It was one of five vessels in the vicinity that responded to the call for help.
The migrants are being transported to the port city of Iraklio.
