More Than 100 Migrants Rescued From Sea off Crete

World » EU | September 5, 2017, Tuesday // 15:38| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: More Than 100 Migrants Rescued From Sea off Crete pixabay.com

A Singapore-flagged tanker on Tuesday morning rescued 103 migrants on board a wooden boat off the coast of Crete after one of the passengers issued a distress call on the European 112 hotline, Ekathimerini writes.

The Rhino helped all of the passengers of the troubled boat on board after a Frontex aircraft located the vessel, according to the ANA-MPA news agency. It was one of five vessels in the vicinity that responded to the call for help.

The migrants are being transported to the port city of Iraklio.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Crete, migrants, resqued
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria