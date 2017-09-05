EU Backs Romania with EUR 155M For Water Infrastructure Upgrades

The European Commission said on Tuesday it is providing 155 million euro ($184 million) to Romania to finance projects for modernization of water infrastructure in six counties, SeeNews reported.

The financial support will be directed to six major projects in Arges, Dambovita, Maramures, Prahova, Satu Mare and Vaslui counties, the European Commission said in a press release.

"Investments through the cohesion policy help citizens to have access to clean water and protects their health and the environment," Corina Cretu, European Commissioner for regional policy, said.

The Commission will invest 18 million euro in Arges county, in southwestern Romania, for the construction and renovation of 18 deep wells and 3 water treatment plants for approximately 200,000 people as final beneficiaries. An investment of 6.3 million euro will be used for the renovation of two water tanks and for the construction of 10 new km of the water distribution network in Dambovita county, also in southern Romania.

Some 21 million euro will be granted for works in Maramures county, in northern Romania to expand the water distribution network by about 60 km, which will benefit 230,000 inhabitants.

In the southern Prahova county, the Commission will invest 46 million euro for the construction and modernization of 7 water treatment plants, benefiting 167,000 inhabitants.

The sewer network in Satu Mare, northern Romania will be expanded by 40 km through a 12.6 million euro investment.

Finally, some 51 million euro will be granted to Vaslui county, eastern Romania, to improve access to water for 179,000 inhabitants by building and renovating more than 130 km of the mains supply network.