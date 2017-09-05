70% of Bulgarians Admit The President Should Have a Leading Role in Anti-Corruption Debate

At the beginning of the autumn political season, corruption is at the heart of the political debate, and of lawmaking. The debate over the planned new anti-corruption institution is a key question. More than two-thirds of Bulgarian voters (70%) admit that the president should have a leading role in this respect. 21% support the proposal that control should be in the hands of the government.

The data is from a national, representative of the adult population, telephone drilling among 802 interviews, held on the third and fourth of September by Gallup International, reported BGNES.

Bulgarians perceive the political elite as corrupt. The two largest political parties - GERB and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) - have a paradoxically identical image in mass consciousness in this respect.

Every second person in Bulgaria considers GERB a corrupt party, just so many adults Bulgarians think the same for the BSP. At the same time, however, the question of which of these two parties is more corrupt, the distribution of opinions is: GERB - 37%, BSP - 26%, both - 17%.