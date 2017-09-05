Protest Against Employer Misdemeanour Outside the National Assembly

Dozens of workers gathered outside the National Assembly for a protest against employer misdemeanour.

The rally was organized by the Autonomous Workers’ Trade Union.

‘’We are not slaves, we have rights’’, " Our labor is not free. " These were some of the posters that people were carrying before the National Assembly

Workers demanded legislative changes that would incriminate failure to pay salaries and would make sure that employers refusing to pay wages should be held responsible as both legal and natural persons.

The National Ombudsman Maya Manolova commented that demands were fully justified. In case they are not heard, protesters have threatened they will resort to civil disobedience and will refer their cases to the European Court of Human rights in Strasbourg. 

 

Source: the Bulgarian National Radio and BGNES

